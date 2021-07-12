SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) by 169.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,414 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQZ. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $6,099,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,586,000. Institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

SQZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

NYSE SQZ opened at $14.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $409.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

