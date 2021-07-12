SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 70,173 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 447.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,173 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of IVERIC bio worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IVERIC bio by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,025 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IVERIC bio by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 89,743 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in IVERIC bio by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 57,100 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $9.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $865.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.67. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

IVERIC bio Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.