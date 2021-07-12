SG Americas Securities LLC Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,971 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,551,000 after acquiring an additional 300,526 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,665 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $26.51 on Monday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.