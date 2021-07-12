SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 44,953 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,953 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 419.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In other Nordstrom news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.