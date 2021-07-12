Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0788 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 78.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.4%.

SJR stock opened at $29.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.42. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

