Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of TSE SJR.B opened at C$36.18 on Monday. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of C$21.50 and a 1 year high of C$36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.05 billion and a PE ratio of 20.35.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

SJR.B has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.00.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.