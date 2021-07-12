Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS SHECY opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.37. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

