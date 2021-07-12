Signify (AMS:LIGHT) PT Set at €46.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) received a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LIGHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Signify in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Signify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.71 ($51.43).

Signify has a 12 month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 12 month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

