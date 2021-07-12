SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $214.40 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $214.40 million and $5.51 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000724 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00053750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $302.22 or 0.00885361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005482 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,743 coins. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

