Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Jul 12th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIOX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sio Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.06.

SIOX opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $118.13 million and a P/E ratio of -2.98. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

