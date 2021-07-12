SmartKey (SKEY) Trading Down 6.6% This Week

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. SmartKey has a market cap of $24.24 million and approximately $659,821.00 worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartKey coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SmartKey has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00053534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.73 or 0.00919196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005413 BTC.

About SmartKey

SmartKey is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

