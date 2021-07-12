Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNMRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Snam in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

SNMRF remained flat at $$6.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.91. Snam has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $6.09.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,600 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

