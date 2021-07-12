Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives $197.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

SNA opened at $227.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $129.42 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total value of $2,490,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Insiders sold 59,921 shares of company stock worth $14,450,036 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

