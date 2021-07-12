So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in So-Young International were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. 23.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get So-Young International alerts:

NASDAQ SY opened at $9.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15. So-Young International Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $990.71 million, a P/E ratio of -913.00 and a beta of 0.20.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

So-Young International Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY).

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.