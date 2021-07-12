Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

SCGLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $5.96 on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

