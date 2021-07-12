Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.
OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $11.61 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.
