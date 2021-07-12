Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s previous close.
SLGL has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.
NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $12.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.00. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $250.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.39.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.
Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.
