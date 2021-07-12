Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s previous close.

SLGL has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $12.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.00. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $250.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 million. Analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.