Solanium Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SLIM)

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Solanium has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Solanium has a market cap of $7.87 million and $148,545.00 worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00044784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00112410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00159151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,915.04 or 0.99898459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.28 or 0.00959937 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars.

