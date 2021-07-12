SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total transaction of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,027,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total transaction of $825,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,033,678. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $267.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.82. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.75 and a 12-month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.41.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

