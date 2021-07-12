Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stake Raised by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 193.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,511 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Sonos were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 103.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939,625 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Sonos by 99.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sonos by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sonos by 1,024.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sonos by 8.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,943,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,838,000 after acquiring an additional 146,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,825,414.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,294,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $538,872.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,986.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,945 shares of company stock worth $10,075,665. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $34.88 on Monday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

