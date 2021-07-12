South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $23.20 on Friday. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPFI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 220.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

