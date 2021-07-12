Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV) Major Shareholder Viii Lp Canaan Sells 36,000 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $190,080.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,813 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $111,973.94.

On Thursday, July 8th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,678 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $61,615.08.

Shares of LOV traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,624 shares.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

