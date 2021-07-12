SparkPoint (SRK) Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. SparkPoint has a market cap of $34.55 million and $545,325.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00052957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.39 or 0.00899570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005501 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,145,396,263 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

