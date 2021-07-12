SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms have commented on SPTN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ:SPTN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.63. 386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,479. The stock has a market cap of $675.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,789,000 after purchasing an additional 255,314 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 81,579 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in SpartanNash by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SpartanNash by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 31,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 614.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 151,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

