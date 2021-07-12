SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) is Total Wealth Planning LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Total Wealth Planning LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,269 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.2% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.34% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after acquiring an additional 65,359 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 78,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,185. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.89.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.