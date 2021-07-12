Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $14,128.60

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as £141.29 ($184.59) and last traded at £141.15 ($184.41), with a volume of 11628 shares. The stock had previously closed at £140.10 ($183.04).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a £122.85 ($160.50) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £105.96 ($138.44).

The company’s 50 day moving average is £326.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.67.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

