Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Bought by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Sprout Social worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 49.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $77,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,291 shares of company stock worth $18,128,660. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,083. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -173.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.30.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

