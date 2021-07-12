SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.40. SPS Commerce reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPSC. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 22.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,591,000 after acquiring an additional 300,519 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 40.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,599,000 after acquiring an additional 290,297 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in SPS Commerce by 11.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 710,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,605,000 after acquiring an additional 73,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 691,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,106,000 after purchasing an additional 44,168 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $2.09 on Monday, reaching $98.68. 4,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $69.39 and a 12 month high of $118.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.46.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

