SRS Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 139,939 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,961,000. Zoom Video Communications makes up about 0.7% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,029,000 after buying an additional 535,410 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,296,000 after purchasing an additional 616,991 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,928,000 after purchasing an additional 132,329 shares during the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $5.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $379.50. 24,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,173,358. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a PE ratio of 119.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.10.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total value of $4,904,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.32, for a total value of $2,312,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,236,017.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,907 shares of company stock worth $78,370,241. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

