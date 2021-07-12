STAG Industrial’s (STAG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $37.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.
Shares of STAG stock opened at $39.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $39.66.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Surevest LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $1,279,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $10,414,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
STAG Industrial Company Profile
STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.
