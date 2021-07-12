STAG Industrial’s (STAG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $37.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG stock opened at $39.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $39.66.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Surevest LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $1,279,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $10,414,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.