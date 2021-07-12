Stamina Capital Management LP Has $26.83 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Stamina Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up 7.2% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stamina Capital Management LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $26,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 175.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $2,242,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,195,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,401 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $657.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,525. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $406.67 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $639.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.28, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,637,525 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

