Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $324.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.69. Stamps.com has a one year low of $159.22 and a one year high of $325.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.34.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $503,932.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at $503,932.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock worth $3,429,961. 6.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

