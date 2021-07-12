Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Ulysses Management LLC

Ulysses Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 133.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 137,382 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.31. 74,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938,686. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.71. The stock has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.