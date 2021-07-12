State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

State Auto Financial stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. State Auto Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $760.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 7.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Auto Financial will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in State Auto Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in State Auto Financial by 277.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 36,018 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in State Auto Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in State Auto Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.