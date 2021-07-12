Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

MITO has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ MITO opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $84.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.04.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 313,182 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 750,417 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 78,804 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

