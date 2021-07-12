Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SJ. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Stella-Jones to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.39.

TSE:SJ traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$45.52. 147,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,716. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.98. The company has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$35.97 and a 1-year high of C$54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$528.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 3.6099998 earnings per share for the current year.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

