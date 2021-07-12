Stellar (XLM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $300.88 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Stellar has a market cap of $5.68 billion and approximately $300.88 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000728 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00045248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00116530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00162257 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00023675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002616 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,598.44 or 1.00196374 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,021 coins and its circulating supply is 23,270,822,794 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.