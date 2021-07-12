Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) by 25.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,639,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 423.4% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 53,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 103.2% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 18,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,573,000.

GINN stock opened at $61.68 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $62.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.69.

