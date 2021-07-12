Stephens Inc. AR Buys 1,389 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 166.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,426,000 after buying an additional 178,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,145,000 after buying an additional 27,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,280,000 after buying an additional 41,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,247,000 after buying an additional 37,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 383,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,184,000 after buying an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.92.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD stock opened at $358.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.72. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.55 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.80.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

