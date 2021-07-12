Stephens Inc. AR Buys 789 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 93.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

ORLY stock opened at $591.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $549.69. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $413.00 and a 52-week high of $592.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,648 shares of company stock valued at $36,267,352. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

