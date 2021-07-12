Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.37.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE APTV opened at $155.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.79. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $75.21 and a 52-week high of $160.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

