Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 207 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.56.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $142.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

