Stephens Inc. AR Raises Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 213.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869,775 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,094,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after acquiring an additional 593,620 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 340,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 873.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after acquiring an additional 267,411 shares in the last quarter.

SHV stock opened at $110.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

