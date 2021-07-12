Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 218 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 61.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,933.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,812.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total value of $1,099,242.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,305. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,153.29.

Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

