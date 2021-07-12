Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 714 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1,581.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,616,000 after buying an additional 1,297,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $56,667,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,426,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,817,000 after buying an additional 562,107 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,907,000 after buying an additional 310,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,596,000 after buying an additional 308,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

SRCL stock opened at $71.05 on Monday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.59 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -546.50, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.