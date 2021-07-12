Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $728,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $255,234.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869 over the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.43. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

