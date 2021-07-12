Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 360.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,742.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $125.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.57. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.39 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTEK. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

