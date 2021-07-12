Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 40,087 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,087 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in American Well were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Get American Well alerts:

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 132,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $2,382,394.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 726,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,091,528.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $4,302,684.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,358,432 shares in the company, valued at $24,451,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594,041 shares of company stock worth $9,453,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $12.14 on Monday. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Well Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.