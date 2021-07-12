Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,053 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $52.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.97. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AER. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

