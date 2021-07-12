Stitch Fix, Inc. (NYSE:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake Sells 198,876 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NYSE:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $11,858,975.88.

Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.45. 36,162 shares of the company traded hands.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

